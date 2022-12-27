Keith D. Cheshire Share:







Keith D. Cheshire, passed away at his home in Lockhart, Texas on December 17, 2022. Keith was born on September 3, 1938 in Scotton, Nr. Richmond, Yorkshire, England. His father, Sidney George Cheshire, made a career in the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, serving during WWII and relocating with the family to Germany soon after the war. In 1955 Keith entered the boy’s service of the Royal Air Force, making it a career and retiring in 1975 as an officer doing Air Traffic Control. Afterwards he took a job as a civilian contractor in Saudi Arabia, where he met his wife, Toni, and returned with her to Texas where they were wed, and he became stepfather to her wonderful son, Ben Tomlin. Keith had many talents, mostly involving art and calligraphy. In the 1990s he owned and operated a frame shop in Lockhart, Texas, in 2000 he helped set up a frame shop at an art gallery in San Diego, CA and continued in framing at a shop in San Antonio, TX. Together Keith and Toni worked on numerous calligraphy and art projects, participating in shows around the state. His calligraphy hangs in many private and corporate collections around the U.S. and in the United Kingdom. In the past few years, Keith was plagued by many heart and lung problems, but he always managed to keep a wry sense of humor and a joy for living.

In addition to his wife, Toni, Keith is survived by his stepson Ben, (Alicia) and granddaughter Penelope, his sister June, in Australia, sons Mark, Jerry, Simon and Jason in the U.K., cousin Joan in Wales and many wonderful friends in Lockhart and San Antonio. The family would like to thank Christus Santa Rosa hospice and Warm Springs Rehabilitation (P.A.M.) in Luling for their wonderful care during Keith’s final few weeks. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.