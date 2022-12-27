Salvador Ramírez Reyna Share:







Salvador Ramírez Reyna, 98 años, paso a la precencia de Dios Deciembre 20, 2022, en Kyle Texas rodeado de sus hijos y familiares. Salvador Ramírez, Papá Chava, nació el Octubte 6, 1924 en Guanajuato Mexico a sus ya fallecidos padres Aucension Ramírez e Inés Reyna. Vivió, formó su familia y trabajó como agricultor y ganadero la mayoría de su vida en Mexico.

Salvador fue residente de Dale, Texas durante los últimos nueve años con su fallecida y amada esposa de más de 70 años Micaela Ramírez. Le sobreviven sus 2 hijos Salvador Ramírez y esposa Lydia Maricela, Felimon Ramírez y esposa Marcela; 4 hijas Ana María Villegas y marido Guillermo, Maricela Palacios y Marido Cecilio y María Margarita Ramírez, Rosa Ramirez. A Salvador le sobreviven 39 nietos, más de 79 bisnietos, y más de 27 tataranietos.

Salvador “Papa Chava” era un hombre fuerte, valiente, trabajador y muy guapo. Fue un ferviente siervo de Dios y fiel miembro De la Iglesia católica. Casa 22 de cada mes hacia su hora de vigilia. Fue un buen amigo, confidente, padre y abuelo ejemplar. Se gano el amor de todos. Su etica de trabajo y fortaleza deja un ejemplo de responsabilidad y independencia.

Entre sus cosas favoritas estaban cuidar de sus familia, sus animales, las peleas de boxeo y sus Chariadas. Sus pláticas y historias por siempre un nuestras memorias. Le gustaba mucho darnos su vendision y siempre desiaba lo mejor para todos.

Su vida era amor y trabajó, el amor por su familia lo llevo hacer todo lo posible por nosotros. Hoy un corazón de oro dejó de latir y unas manos trabajadoras ya en reposo. Nuestros corazones rotos al verlo partir, estuvimos con él hasta el final, pero Dios solo toma lo mejor. Siempre te recordaremos Papá Chava ahora regoza en la gloria de el Señor.

La familia recibirá a los amigos el jueves 22 de diciembre de 2022 en DeLeon Funeral Home de 5:00 p.m. a las 21:00 con el rezo del santo rosario a las 19:00 horas. La misa fúnebre se celebrará a las 10:00 a. m. del viernes 23 de diciembre de 2022 en la Iglesia Católica St. Mary. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio de la ciudad de Lockhart.

Salvador Ramírez Reyna, 98 years old, passed into the presence of God December 20, 2022, in Kyle Texas surrounded by his children and family. Salvador Ramírez, Papa Chava, was born on October 6, 1924 in Guanajuato Mexico to his late parents Aucension Ramírez and Inés Reyna. He lived, raised his family and worked as a farmer and rancher for most of his life in Mexico.

Salvador was a resident of Dale, Texas for the past nine years with his late loving wife of over 70 years Micaela Ramirez. He is survived by his 2 children Salvador Ramírez and wife Lydia Maricela, Felimon Ramírez and wife Marcela; 4 daughters Ana María Villegas and husband Guillermo, Maricela Palacios and Husband Cecilio and María Margarita Ramírez and Rosa Ramirez. Salvador is survived by 39 grandchildren, over 79 great-grandchildren, and over 27 great-great-grandchildren.

Salvador “Papa Chava” was a strong, brave, hard-working and very handsome man. He was a fervent servant of God and a faithful member of the Catholic Church. He marries the 22nd of every month around his waking hour. He was a good friend, confidante, exemplary father and grandfather. He earned everyone’s love. His work ethic and strength set an example of responsibility and independence.

Among his favorite things were taking care of his family, his animals, boxing matches and his Chariades. The talks and stories of him will forever be our memories. He really liked to give us his sale and he always wished the best for everyone.

His life was love and he worked, his love for his family led him to do everything possible for us. Today a heart of gold stopped beating and working hands already at rest. Our hearts break to see him go, we were with him to the end, but God only takes the best. We will always remember you Papa Chava now rejoice in the glory of the Lord. Family will received friends Thursday, December 22, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the recitation of the holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Lockhart City Cemetery.