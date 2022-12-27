Joseph V. Taylor Share:







Joseph V. Taylor of Lockhart passed away on December 26, 2022, in Yorktown, TX. He was born in Austin, Tx, on November 2, 1971, to Edward and Loretha Taylor.

Joseph is survived by his wife Graciela Navarro, his daughter Asondra Taylor, stepson Jorge Navarro, stepdaughters, Samantha Navarro, Jennifer Navarro, and Vanessa Navarro; brothers Edward Taylor, Carlos Taylor (Julia Mendez), and Terry Taylor. Sisters, Carla Joseph (Gary Jones), Tonnie Benn (Derrick), Angelena Johnson, and Andrea Morton (Vincent) and Numerous nieces and nephews.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023, beginning at 5PM to 8PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow the next day Wednesday January 4, 2023, at 2Pm burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.