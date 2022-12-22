Ricky Gerald Mathis Share:







Ricky Gerald Mathis 66, of Austin, Tx passes away on Dec. 8, 2022, peacefully after a long illness. He was born in Lubbock, Tx to Gerald Duard Mathis and Shirley Marie Rich Mathis. He lived many years in Lockhart, Tx He married Joni Marie Blanton in 1974. He is preceded in death by his Mother Shirley Father Gerald and wife Joni. He loved the beach and family, He was a former pipeliner, Truck driver. Survivors 1 sister-Tammie Mathis; 1 brother Danny Ray Mathis nephew TJ Matthews and 1 son-Kurt Esbenshade and numerous cousins Cremation Services will be announced.