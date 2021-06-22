Maria Elena Castillo Share:







Mrs. Maria Elena Castillo, 74, beloved Mother and Grandmother, was called by her heavenly Father on June 18, 2021. She entered this world on March 23, 1947 in Fentress, Texas, born to Hilario and Petra Mendez. Maria Elena was precede in death by her husband of 17 years Leonisio Garcia, Sr. and her husband of 41 years, Brijido R. Castillo. She is survived by her daughter Dominga Garcia; daughter Diana Gonzalez; daughter Rosa Maria Garcia; daughter Sofia Gutierrez; son Leonisio Garcia, Jr.; son George Garcia; daughter Elizabeth Martinez; grandchild 96 Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. Prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home with Pastor Pedro Tello officiating. Funeral service will be at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home with Pastor Pedro Tello officiating. Burial will follow in San Juan Cemetery in Prairie Lea, Texas.