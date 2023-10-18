Jesus Hurtado Duran Share:







Jesus Hurtado Duran, 85, born in Maxwell, TX on July 20, 1938, to Julian Saucedo Duran and Consuelo Hurtado Duran was called to his eternal rest on October 8, 2023. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home in Lockhart, Texas. Jesus and his beloved wife Alicia Yañez Duran lived a beautiful Love Story of 63 years. Together they loved their five children: Leandro, Jesse, Graciela, Ɨ Gilberto and Lucinda and cherished 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and many step grandchildren.

Jesus will be remembered as a very loving, kind, humble generous gentleman, and a hard-working individual. He lived to love and laugh and always aimed to look sharp in his Stacy Adams and fedora hats. Jesus loved to eat nopalitos and egg, and the best BBQ cooked by his very own pit master son +Gilberto and Fisher, MN – fresh Red River catfish caught by his sons Jesse (aka Cat) and Leandro (aka Saldo).

He enjoyed the outdoors, planting trees and flowers, taking his grandchildren fishing, spending time with family and friends during holidays and special occasions, and what a bold bluffer he was during family poker games. Jesus soared high to persevere, he accomplished many goals. He was very talented, wise and a classic entrepreneur demonstrating outstanding work ethics during his lifetime. He inspired many and was the best teacher and role model to his children and grandchildren.

As a very young lad he worked hard to earn nickels and dimes while shining shoes for many sidewalk patrons in Robstown, Texas. His passion for travel took him and Alicia many places to vacation and work. During his lengthy employment in agriculture, he migrated with family to west Texas to pick and harvest cotton and to Minnesota and Wisconsin to nurture and harvest a variety of staple food crops, including sugar beets, potatoes, and cherries to name a few. He was a popular townsman barber in Maxwell, TX, he also worked in construction to lay the foundation for the IRS building in Austin, TX. Jesus also worked for transportation at Camp Gary Job Corp, San Marcos, TX, at a brewery in Fort Worth, TX and Kewaunee in Lockhart, TX., and as a carpenter in Arlington, VA. He also shared stories about his experience as a railroad laborer in Minnesota. There was no job Jesus could not tackle, he mastered many occupations, including a car mechanic body repair, carpenter, painter, construction laborer, barber, landscaper, CDL driver, plumber, electrician and the best family butler and handy man.

Known to many, Jesus had a huge passion for collecting and restoring vintage cars, he enjoyed showing his vintage collection at swap meets and often crashed town parades. Jesus was known as Junk Man Jesse and was a proud member of Los Vajitos Familia. His last ride in a classic 1932 Ford Roadster with his brother Roy was a joy. Jesus engaged in lifetime historical events, he received 15 minutes of fame on the Iron Resurrection televised show and was featured on Primer Impacto global news to proudly announce his grandson’s (César) record-breaking birth weight. Jesus felt honored to receive his very own Proclamation Day from the City of Lockhart during his 80th milestone, no doubt he loved to be the center of attention during decades of milestone celebrations. Jesus’ consejos, inspiring quotes, “Save for a rainy day”, “Don’t spend it all in one place!”

Jesus was a man of good character and strong faith, he was an active volunteer and member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Martindale, TX, St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, Lockhart, TX, St. Francis Catholic Church, Fisher, MN and St. Agnus Catholic Church, Arlington, VA. His favorite daily prayer, “Que Diosito nos cuide, y nos de fe, fuerza y salud y que nos de trabajito para comprar papita.”

Jesus was preceded in death by his parents Julian and Consuelo Duran; his son Gilberto Duran; great grandson Bryson Eliseo Jesus DeLeon; brother Samuel Duran and sister Ruth Delgado. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Alicia Yañez Duran, his sons Leandro (Azucena) and Jesse; and daughters Graciela (Benito) and Lucinda (Jaime). Jesus leaves behind his sisters Dora Barboza, Olga Barboza (Rafael), Sylvia Roberts (Richard) and brothers Julian Duron (Dora) and Oscar Duran (Rosie), Alfredo Duran (Esther) and Roy Duran. Jesus will leave a profound void, he will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and a huge fan club of compadres, relatives, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a camaraderie of very special friendships including ‘many’ favorites near and dear to him (Shari, Mark, Bob, and Ione) from Fisher, MN, and others within surrounding areas.

Pallbearers will be Jesse Duran, Adrian Duran, César Briceño, Andres Dorado, Danny Ybarra, Keevin Herbert, Sebastian Hernandez and Isaiah Garcia

Honorary Pallbearers are Vincent Duran and Braxton DeLeon

Jesus’ celebration of life began on Friday, October 13, 2023, with a visitation from 6-9pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7pm at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 East Pecan Street, Lockhart, Texas. A funeral service followed on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 10am at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 W Pecan St, Lockhart, TX. No burial service followed, Jesus requested cremation.

The Duran family extends their gratitude to family and friends: thank you for all prayers, phone calls, visits, pan dulce and meals provided. Special thanks to Dr. Kimberley Wheeler of Lockhart, TX and Compassus Hospice of Austin, TX and their medical staff for the genuine compassion and good care provided to Jesus.

May eternal rest grant onto Jesus H. Duran, oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in heavenly peace.