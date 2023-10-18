Doris Faye Gotthardt Homann Share:







Doris, 92, passed away at her home in Mendoza, TX. In which she lived for most of her life, on October 15, 2023. Doris was born on October 31, 1930 in Caldwell County to Herman E. and Wilmeth Merle Huber Gotthardt. Doris was united in marriage to Max R. Homann in Lockhart on June 25, 1949.

Doris attended school in Lockhart. She worked as a housewife and by raising their 4 children and taking care of the home. Later in life she took on work at the Lockhart Hospital in Food Service, then went on to work at Kewanee Factory here in Lockhart, and she finished her career and retired from the Lockhart Independent School District.

Doris loved going to the football games, cheering on the team, and she especially the half-time shows and cheering with the cheerleaders.

Doris had a passion for doing word-search puzzles and was very good at it , and she also loved watching western shows on TV, and watching games with KAREN on the weekends.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Wilmeth, her loving husband, Max R. Homann, daughter Donna Jean Homann Salinas, and sister Lillian Cox.

Doris is survived by her son, Richard and wife Debbie Homann, daughter, Cindy and husband Clifton Johnson, and daughter, Karen Homann as well as grandchildren, Alisha Homann, James Homann, Claudia Brown, Phillip Salinas; two sisters, Kay F Studer and Shirley A. Crowell; and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews of which she them all dearly.

Graveside services were held October 19, 2023 at Lytton Springs Cemetery.