It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved father, William Allan Eilmes, who left us on the 26th of May 2024 at the age of 77. Surrounded by his loving family in his final moments, he was a man of immense humor and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Bill was born in Yankton, SD at Sacred Heart Hospital in 1947 to Fernetta and Eugene Eilmes. Bill attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln where he graduated in 1969.

He worked for IBM until he retired in 1999. Following his retirement, he spent a few years chasing grandkids in his camper until he settled in Lockhart, TX.

Bill is survived by his 3 sons, William R. Eilmes of Jacksonville, NC, Thomas & Miwa Eilmes of Okinawa, Japan, and Jeff Eilmes of Charlotte, NC. He also has five surviving siblings, Bob Eilmes of Centerville, SD, Jeannie and Kurt Hoagland Meyer of Rapid City, SD, Jan Purcell of Rapid City, SD, Mike & Cheryl Eilmes of Gordon, NE and Mitch and Lois Eilmes of Flandrew, SD. Bill also has seven grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends fondly remember the parties and gatherings he hosted with some of the most beloved memories of him grilling. Bill spent much of his free time volunteering with the Humane Society, the Centerville Community Library, and at the nearest animal shelter to where he lived. He also volunteered at the Jacksonville, NC Zoo tending to the animals, and he especially enjoyed caring for the exotic birds, which was a lifelong love for him. In Centerville, he was instrumental in setting up the computer lab at Centerville H.S. and he notoriously moved the stone ducks and geese statues to different lawns in town for fun because he loved practical jokes. As per his request, no funeral or memorial service will be held and we invite contributions to Linda Holmberg at the Centerville Library, 421 Florida, Centerville, SD 57014, (605) 563-2540 in lieu of flowers, honoring Bill’s legacy.