Linda Dee Ebner-Kimball passed away on May 28, 2024 surrounded by her family and friends after a 2 ½ year battle with ovarian cancer. She was ready to keep fighting, but her body was worn from the battle. She fought hard and always kept a smile on her face. She is finally able to rest.

Linda was born in Austin, Texas and lived there until she was 10 and her family moved to Mustang Ridge, Texas. She graduated Del Valle high school.

She worked as a pharmacy technician, a secretary/administrative assistant, an accountant at the Texas Attorney General’s office and a teacher at Lockhart ISD. She was also a model, doing print and runway modeling, appeared in a Don’t Mess with Texas Commercial and a George Strait commercial.

Linda attended Southwest Texas State University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Consumer Science. She graduated Phi Upsilon Omicron and was on the Dean’s List with a 3.75 GPA. After her children were born, she went back to school and obtain her teaching degree. She spent a number of years with Lockhart ISD as a part-time and long-term substitute teacher. Her greatest and most important job to her was her children and being a mother to them. She obtained her teaching degree so she could have the summers off with her children and be there for them. She never missed any school activity, baseball or softball game or competition they were involved in.

Linda was married to John Kimball on March 19, 1988. They settled in Lockhart, Texas where they spent their life together. They were married for 36 years and dated 5 years before they married. They spent 41 years together.

Linda enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, crafting, swimming, zip-lining, exercising, fussing at her husband and most of all, being a mother. As well as her immense love and care for all of her fur babies whether it be cats or dogs. She never was one to turn away a stray, as you can tell by the six cats, two dogs, and four ducks she left behind and many before.

Linda is survived by her husband, John Kimball. Son, Jordan Daniel Kimball (Courtnie), daughter, Jaden Bella Kimball, father, Vernon Ebner, sister, Nancy Ebner Knedlik (Scott), niece Brittany Knedlik and nephew, Blake Knedlik (Emily). Sisters-in-laws Rose Kimball and Judy Painter and adopted sister Nicole Stevens, mother-in-law Patsy Kimball and 1 great nephew and 2 great nieces. She was proceeded in death by her mother, Josephine Barrow Ebner, a grandson, Beaux Ryder Kimball and her father-in-law Francis Kimball.

The family wishes thank the staff at MD Anderson in Houston and Seton Hays Kyle for their attention and care of Linda. They would also like to give special thanks for the support of special friends: Karen Bingham, Bryan, Michelle and Brielle Dziadik-Willingham, Michelle Hazlett, Peggy Harper, Debbie Carmona, Cody Jones, Joe and Amy Burnes and Alex Stevens.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 7th at McCurdy Funeral Home 105 East Pecan Lockhart, Texas. Services will be held at McCurdy on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 am. Graveside to follow funeral services at the Fentress Cemetery located in Fentress, Texas; with a reception following at the Fentress United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Linda Kimball Memorial Scholarship Fund (intended assistance for Jaden Kimball’s college). As you might imagine, medical bills have been numerous and overwhelming and any donation to this fund would be so appreciated by Linda and the entire family. Education was very important to Linda and she always supported and encouraged her children’s educational desires. Jaden’s goal is to attend Texas A&M University after she completes her senior year of high school in 2025. Please make memorial contributions at: https://gofund.me/7608b600 Or in care of Judy Painter: phone 512-731-3131, email: judynrose@aol.com or address: 1005 Fairmount Ave. Austin, Texas 78704