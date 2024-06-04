Clarence Gene Schulle Share:







Clarence Gene Schulle, 84, of Lockhart, Texas passed away on May 31, 2024. He was born to

Willie and Lonie Schulle on February 2, 1940 in Luling, Texas.

Clarence Gene graduated from Lockhart Schools, and married Emma Jean Nickel on July 21,

1961 at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell. He worked hard to provide for their family

as a man of many hats. He drove a delivery truck for Pearl Brewing Company, ran his own

fertilizer business, and finished out his working years at the Caldwell County Maintenence

Department before retiring. His true passion throughout his entire life, even after retirement,

was ranching and cattle. Additionally, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and always believed

in being a custodian for the land. Even in his last years, you could find him working on the farm.

Clarence was a man of faith as a lifelong member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church, and a man of

service, volunteering and donating to Maxwell VFD, Maxwell Social Club, and countless others.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Emma Jean Schulle; parents; sister, Carlyn

and husband Doug Grimes; sister Margaret; and great grandson, Parker. He is survived by his

four children, David Schulle of Kansas and his two daughters, Bobbie and Jamie; Darrell

Schulle of Kansas, his wife Cathryn, and his step children Amanda, Travis, and Ryan; Carol

Longmire of McMahan, her husband John, and their children Caitlin, Ciara, and Chiann; and

William Schulle of Maxwell, his wife Vickie, and their children Heather, Hannah, Halley, and

Emma; sister, Dorothy Bohn of Orange; and 12 great grand children.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at Eeds Funeral Home in

Lockhart. Funeral services will be at 10:30 on Friday, June 7, 2024 at Ebenezer Lutheran

Church in Maxwell. Interment to follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ebenezer Lutheran Church building fund.