July 7, 1934 – August 5, 2021

Amanda Marie Brown, neé Shannon, 87, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Services took place on Thursday, August 12 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, followed by interment at the Lockhart Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.