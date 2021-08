James D. Henderson Share:







April 18, 1945 – August 8, 2021

James Doyle Henderson, 76, of Lockhart, Texas, died on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Services to be held at St. Mary of the Visitation in Lockhart are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.