Betty Jean Moulton was received into her heavenly home on Oct. 7, 2021, after bravely fighting cancer for the past year. Betty was born Dec. 27, 1949, at the family’s country home north of Quimby, Iowa; the youngest child of Kenneth W. Simons and Imogene Koch Simons. Receiving the Lord into her life at an early age, country life incuded berry-picking in the woods, days spent on the creek, ice skating in the winter. Her early education was in the Quimby-Washta school district, moving into town just before her senior year, graduating then from Cherokee. She continued her education at Pillsbury Baptist Bible College, Owatonna, Minnesota, earning a degree in education in 1972.

This is where she met the love of her life, Stephen Moulton, whom she married on March 19, 1971. Their first home was in Minneapolis, before moving to Austin. The first decade of Betty’s career was with the Austin State School. Following this, she was in business with Steve for several decades; Minit Maids of Austin. Recently, she also worked concurrently at Amazon.

During this devastating illness, Betty was lovingly cared for at home by their son Ben, assisted by home hospice nurse, John.

Betty Jean was adored by everyone who ever met her, just the sweetest person, ‘precious’ being a word often heard while describing her. She seemed almost to be untouched by the world in spite of being very much a part of it, being in business for so long.

Survivors include: son, Ben Pierce; brother, Kenneth K. Simons; sister, Marietta Olsen; sisters-in-law: Debbie Moulton, Pam Moulton, Cindy Haggerty, Shirley Simons, and brothers-in-law: Robert Olsen and John Haggerty, nieces, Deborah Simons, DeAnn (Matthew) Reaves, Lorie (Chris) Ruybal, Jennifer Haggerty and Trina Haggerty. Also grand-nieces; Sara Reaves, Nicole Denney, Jenna Barker, Amanda Ruybal, Natalie Ruybal; and grand-nephews, Isaac Reaves and Miles Simons. Also great-grand nephews: Marley and Samuel, and great-grand niece, Santana (‘Tana’). Also many good friends, including special friend, Ann Cornell.

She was preceded by her husband of 42 years, Stephen Moulton, in 2014.

Services are being planned: Saturday, Nov 14th at House of God, in Cedar Creek.