Lions fall on the road to Floresville

Running back Sean McKinney scored two touchdowns and quarterback Ashton Dickens recorded a touchdown pass and a rushing score, but the Lions fell 40-27 Friday night in Floresville (6-1, 1-1), dropping their second straight District 15-5A Div. 2 contest.

The Lions (2-5, 0-2) took a 7-6 lead with 5:17 to play in the first quarter on a McKinney goal line plunge, bleeding the clock and answering a 75-yard rushing touchdown by Floresville quarterback Braeden Fuller that gave the Tigers the lead on the second play of the game.

But the Lions’ early lead was short lived. On the next play from scrimmage, Fuller scored on another long run to give Floresville a lead it would not relinquish.

The Lions trailed 24-7 in the second quarter but gained some momentum on offense toward the end of the half, with Dickens throwing a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior wideout Tay Andrews, who made the diving catch with just over 3 minutes to play to bring the score to 24-13.

The Tigers led 32-13 at halftime, but it was Lockhart that would strike gold next with 7:02 to play in the third quarter, cutting Floresville’s lead to 32-20 on a drive punctuated by a goal line Dickens run. The scoring drive was keyed by tough running by McKInney and catches by Diante Jackson and Blake Herzog that helped the Lions keep the game close and the ball out of Fuller’s hands.

Floresville answered later in the third quarter, reclaiming a three-score lead on a 50-yard rushing touchdown by Darieon Murphy to bring the score to 40-20 thanks to a 2-point conversion run by Fuller.

The Lions would cut the score to 40-27 on a McKinney run with 2:22 to play, but Floresville recovered Lockhart’s onside kick and ran out the clock to end the game.

Elsewhere in District 15-5A-2, Medina Valley lost to Alamo Heights and TIvy lost to Boerne Champion.

With such a short district slate, the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. Alamo Heights and Boerne Champion remain undefeated in district, Tivy has one loss, Floresville has one loss, and Lockhart and Medina Valley remain winless with just three district contests left to play.

The top four teams qualify for the postseason.

Read more sports coverage in the Oct. 21 issue of the Lockhart Post-Register.