Lockhart stampedes into CTR week







Photo by Adrian Gutierrez/Adrian Gutierrez Photography

The Queen and Little Miss Coronation was originally to be the official earlier-than-usual kickoff to the Chisholm Trail Rodeo & Roundup.

Due to weather delays, that honor was bestowed upon Lockhart’s inaugural edition of Running of the Bulls, a collaboration between the Lockhart Downtown Business Association and the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce.

Costumed “bulls” chased cheerful runners who participated in the untimed Saturday morning event, which continued into the afternoon with live music by The Greyhounds and Emily Gimble.

