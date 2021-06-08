Rachel Valdez Gomez Share:







A lifelong resident of Lockhart, Texas, Rachel Valdez Gomez passed away on May 16, 2021 at the age of 50, due to complications of Covid-19. She was born on December 22, 1970 to her mother Petra Valdez. Her loving Uncle Johnny Valdez raised Rachel as his own daughter. Rachel enjoyed family, visiting friends, listening to music, shopping and planting flowers. Once she got the hang of it, she could be found on Facebook Live. Her last post was 2 days prior to her passing.

Rachel is preceded by her mother, Petra V. Hurtado (1/2021). She has left a void in many hearts including her husband, Tony Gomez; two daughters, Brenda Gomez and Desirae Marie Gomez; brother, Bobby Hurtado; sisters, Emily Rosales and Lisa Hurtado; and three incredibly loved grandchildren, Camren Bowman, Ayden Bowman and Kori Nova Timms.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on June 11, 2021 from 5-9 PM. The Rosary recited at 7 PM with the funeral service to follow.