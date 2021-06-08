Simona Rodriguez Share:







Mrs. Simona Rodriguez, 74, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on June 2, 2021. She entered this world on February 18, 1947 in Fentress, Texas, born to Francisco Rodriguez and Maria Cruz.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her son Joe Sauceda; sister Abelina Mojica; sister Eloisa Leija and sister Eufemia Salazar.

Simona is survived by her husband Juan Rodriguez; daughter Dominga Leija; son Oscar Sauceda; son Joe Angel Gonzales; daughter Jennifer C. Sauceda; sister Julia Martinez; sister Dominga Vasquez; brother Lupe Rodriguez; brother Jesse Rodriguez; 12 grandchildren; 11 Great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Lupe Rodriguez, Juan A. Rodriguez, Oscar Sauceda Jr., Steven Sauceda, Rick Martinez and Francisco (PJ) Vasquez Jr.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Martindale, Texas. Burial will follow in San Isidro Cemetery in Fentress, Texas.