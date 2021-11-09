Jimmie Wright Share:







Jimmie Wright passed away one day after his 81st birthday on October 31, 2021. He was one of five children born in Lockhart, Texas to parents Curtis and Josephine (Sneed) Wright.

After graduating from Lockhart High School Jimmie joined the United States Army and proudly served his country for twenty years.

Jimmie will be remembered as a good conversationalist and storyteller. He liked to offer his opinion and give you a hard time out of love. He could be seen sitting on his porch with a nice cold refreshment in his hand and watering his ivies. Jimmie was one of few who could honestly say, he enjoyed and rooted for the San Francisco 49ers Football Team.

He is preceded by his parents, and two brothers, Curtis Wright, Jr and William Wright. Jimmie leaves a host of family with precious memories including his wife, Carrie Gray; his daughter, Angela Werner and her husband Charles; two sisters, Rose Spruell and Arbieniece Ellison; two grandchildren, Michael Bailey and Kevin Bailey; six great grandchildren: Kyler, Kodi, Ailah, Michael, Alexander, Mya and Miles and numerous nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on November 13, 2021, at 11 AM with Pastor Jodi Fischer officiating. Military honors will be presented.