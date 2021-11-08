William Cook Fielder Share:







William Cook Fielder transitioned on November 4, 2021. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, 83 years ago.

Bill graduated valedictorian from Lockhart High School. He attended Yale Divinity School until he disagreed with a paper he was required to write. At the University of Texas, early in the Civil Rights Movement, Bill worked with local restaurants in Austin to organize sit-ins to desegregate businesses for Black UT students to have access. During this time, he was voted as Student of the Year at UT and he presided over the National Assembly in Champaign-Urbana at the University of Illinois as the President of the Student YMCA/YWCA of the USA and represented them at an international assembly in Strasberg, Germany.

Bill graduated from the University of Texas Law School and practiced law for over 50 years, helping many people in Austin and Lockhart. Passionate about helping people that were vulnerable and under-resourced, he worked in criminal law, juvenile law, probate, guardianship, and estate law.

Bill is survived by his daughter Tamar Fielder Randall and his son Daniel Weldon Fielder, his son-in-law, Charles Knapp Randall, as well as his grandchildren Parker Charles Randall, Zane Fielder Randall, and Magnus Orion Fielder. He is preceded in death by his parents, Weldon Miears Fielder and Grace Cook Fielder, and his brothers, James Edgar Fielder and Henry W. Fielder.

A Memorial Service will be held November 13, at 2 pm, at the home of Alan and Mary Ann Fielder at 410 Connolly Circle in Lockhart. Weather permitting, people can congregate outside. We are asking that people wear masks indoors to protect loved ones and are offering Zoom for immunocompromised or unvaccinated people. Email Tamar at tefrandall@gmail.com to get the Zoom link.



In lieu of flowers, Bill’s family asks you to consider a donation to the Texas Access to Justice Foundation at https://www.teajf.org/donate/index.aspx