John Douglas (Doug) Barton Share:







John Douglas (Doug) Barton lost his courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on March 29, 2021.

He is survived by his wife Joyce, his blended family of children whom he love

unconditionally, Paige Anton (Leonard), Eddie Gibler (Edelmira), Amy Anton (David) and

seven grandchildren that he adored and was very proud of, Cavan, Emma, Fritz, Abby,

Kisha, Phylisha and Clarissa. He is also survived by his brother James Barton (Karen),

sister Nancy Roeglin, sister Carolyn Burton (Andy), sister-in-law Diane Barton,

brother-in-law Marvin Felux, and sister-in-law Shirley Sterzing, and numerous nieces,

nephews and dearly loved cousins. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sandi,

parents Max and Gertrude Barton, brother Charles Wayne Barton, sisters Maxene Felux

and Brenda Barton.

In honor of his wishes the family will have a short memorial service followed by a

celebration of his life on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM at David and Amy Anton’s

home located at 1652 Dry Creek Road, Lockhart, Texas.