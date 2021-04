Maynard Marburger Share:







June 17, 1936 – March 31, 2021

Maynard Marburger, 84, of Red Rock, Texas died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A viewing took place on Tuesday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bastrop, Texas, followed by a service at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.