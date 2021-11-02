Lady Lions earn first volleyball playoff win Share:







From staff reports

The Lady Lions volleyball program recorded its first ever playoff win on Monday night against Pflugerville in an arduous, five-set match.

Fresh off a four-set win over Ann Richards in the play-in game that gave Lockhart a third-place finish in District 17-5A, the Lady Lions cruised to a 25-21 victory in their first set against Pflugerville.

But the visiting team wasn’t going to be an easy out, beating Lockhart 25-20 and 25-15 in the next two sets, leaving the Lady Lions in a 1-2 hole.

Two sets later, the Lady Lions reserve players leaped off the bench to greet their teammates after they had pulled off the improbable: a 25-14 win in the fourth set and a 15-7 drubbing in the final set, giving Lockhart it’s first-ever bi-district volleyball championship.

“The girls could have given up, but instead they dug in and fought back,” Lady Lions head coach Shelly Harris said.

Key leaders in the historic win include Mylah Johnson, who had 11 aces and 17 digs, Anissa Mitchell, who had 21 kills and 16 digs, Layla Chambers with 35 digs, Giselle Roque with 38 assists and Jada Edwards with 7 kills.

Lady Lions who also contributed to the win include Samantha Rodriguez, Laney Willis, Bella Castillo, Trinity Alexander, Morgan Masur, Sydney Temple, Kennedy Roland, Rakaia Walker,

Jaelyn Neal, Presli Moebes and Makynzee Reynolds.

The historic win came in Harris’s first season as head coach of the program.

Athletic Director Todd Moebes said the win was the type that changes expectations not just for a season, but for a program.

“I’m very proud of the leadership that Coach Harris has showed for our athletic program, and particularly our volleyball program,” Moebes said. “Aside from her leadsership, I’m proud of the leadership and belief of our team itself. Our girls did a great job with our ROAR, our strength and conditioning program, throughout the spring and summer.

“I reminded them during and after the game, when emotions were running high, that this was something they’ve been running since January.

“For them to go out and attack the way they did, and show resilience the way they did, down two games and executing when they had to execute, was just tremendous. Not only is it a great program win and a great school win, but it’s a great lifelong experience that not only the girls on the team, but the whole community, can look back on and cherish forever.”

The Lady Lions’ area round playoff game is tentatively set for 6 p.m. Thursday in Rockdale. Check post-register.com for updates.