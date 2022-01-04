Gilbert C Velasquez Share:







Gilbert C Velasquez, 1930-2021. The 91-year-old Mr. Velasquez left us while resting on December 26 in Lockhart, Texas.

A member of this community his whole life, he served his country during the Korean

conflict. Upon his return he soon started his family and worked hard till he retired

to a life of fishing, woodworking and gardening. He would often plant gardens for family,

friends or organizations. His job afforded him the chance to meet and affect a broad

cross section of our small community and beyond. He was affectionatly know as “Mr. Gilbert”

or some variation of “Cholote”. He was street savvy or book smart and well spoken depending

on the situation. He will be missed by many.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his son Robert Rene Velasquez. He is survived by his two

brothers, Ernest Velasquez, Fred Velasquez, his wife Carmen Cavazos, his children Vivian

Placke, Gilbert (Butch) Velasquez, Micheal Velasquez, Gracie Beck, Edward Velasquez,

Jennifer Kane, eleven grandchidren and eleven great grandchildren.

Services are pending.