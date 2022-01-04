Harold Thomas (Tom) Robinson Share:







Harold Thomas (Tom) Robinson went to be with our Heavenly Father on December 30,

2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Gail Livengood

Robinson, as well as his parents, Loraine and Robert Robinson, sister Susan, and

brother Robert. Tom was born in Austin, Texas and grew up in the Houston area, where he

graduated from Galena Park High School. Tom put himself through the University of

Texas at Austin where he earned a bachelor’s degree of Business Administration and

soon after began working in Florida at Cape Canaveral’s rocket launching pads. Tom

and Gail then moved back to Texas where he spent many years at Brown & Root.

During this time, he became the company’s youngest ever Vice President.

In the late 80’s, Tom found his true professional passion…developing beautiful

destination resort properties around the world in places like New Orleans, Florida, the

Bahamas, Colorado, California, and Switzerland. The two that claimed the largest part

of his heart were Hawaii and Las Vegas. During his time in Hawaii, Tom was Head of

Development for the Westin Kauai, Hyatt Waikoloa, and Westin Maui. He continued to make huge impacts in his field as his career took him to Las Vegas. Tom was instrumental as Head of

Development for the Sands Corporation by overseeing the implosion of that well-known property to create the Venetian Hotel. He then took his expertise to the MGM Grand, where as

Vice President of Development he oversaw its extensive remodel including the majestic golden

lion out front taking center stage. (This beautiful lion will forever be known in our family

as “Papa’s Lion”). Tom also worked on the Cosmopolitan Hotel and City Center projects

before moving on to the massive Lake Las Vegas project. He was in charge of every aspect of that development except the residential side…the development of every hotel, restaurant, spa and golf course was his responsibility. During his tenure he saved an almost doomed restaurant in such striking fashion that t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase, “From Dirt to Dinner in 30 Days” were made for all the employees to wear!

Tom’s home state of Texas was beckoning, so he decided it was time to retire to the

place he loved. It also put him closer to what was most important to him in his life…his

family. Regardless of his other titles, his favorite ones were that of Daddy to his three

daughters, and Papa to his 6 grandchildren. He is survived by daughter Amy Toney and

husband Dale, daughter Suzanne Reyes and husband Ron, and daughter Margge Eslick and

husband Mark. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren: Alaina, Kyle, Lyndsay,

Wade, Rylee, and Peyton. Tom also leaves niece Donna McClary and husband Lee, as

well as nephew Kevin McClary and wife Sue. He is survived also by his beloved dogs, Winston and Cody. Whether it was going to get donuts, planting flowers, taking the dogs for a walk, or dinner at Lawry’s, some of his fondest days included family. He had many hobbies, activities and friends to keep him busy, as well as charitable groups he lent his time and talents to. Among these were the New Braunfels Meals on Wheels organization. Tom made time for charitable endeavors in Las Vegas too, as a founding member of Los Vaqueros charitable group. Tom could also be just as happy puttering around his garage or yard, and relished living on the corner so that he could chat with all the neighbors. He never met a stranger and greeted everyone with an enthusiastic “Howdy”. Tom’s love of animals was unparalleled and well known, too, as he frequently picked up wayward pets until their owners could be found.

We are all better for having known Tom and being a part of his life. He will be sorely

missed, but remembered with genuine love and affection. His tremendous legacy of love, generosity, gratitude and family strength will live on in all who knew him and for generations to come.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

The Bulverde Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 50, Bulverde, Texas, 78163

or the New Braunfels chapter of Meals on Wheels/Comal County Senior Citizens

Foundation, 655 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.

A funeral service will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2pm with burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com.