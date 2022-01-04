4-H kids show their mettle in Kerrville Share:







By Elsie M. Lacy

County Extension Agent

While you were busy preparing for the holidays, our 4-H youth spent countless hours practicing for recent competitions. From November 30 through December 2, 31 4-H Caldwell County youth participated in the District 10 Fall Roundup in Kerrville. There was a wide variety of contests including; Food Show, Food Challenge, Food and Nutrition Quiz Bowl, Horse Quiz Bowl, Livestock Quiz Bowl, Entomology Judging, Educational Presentations, and Public Speaking. Caldwell County 4-H was well represented.

In the senior division for educational presentations, Sepp Remley placed first with “Internet Safety in a Virtual World.” Kiersten Reed placed third with “The Vice and Virtue of Technology”. Grace Howe and Antonie Martinez competed with their presentation of “The Effects of Urbanization on Agriculture.” The team of Ivan Remley and Noah Schmidtberger presented on food safety with “Touchdown Tailgate.” In the intermediate division, the team of Brodie Schmidtberger and Hudson Schmidtberger placed 2nd with “Healthy Tailgating.” In the junior division, Kaelyn Garcia placed first with “Healthy Snacks for Kids”.

This year’s 4-H Food Show theme is Backyard BBQ. What’s your favorite dish at a backyard BBQ? In the junior division Charles Bagley competed in the side dish category and Kaelyn Garcia competed in the appetizer category. Alexandra Bagley represented Caldwell County in the intermediate side dish category.

Two junior food challenge teams competed from Caldwell County: “Luling 4-H team” (Elizabeth Bohac, Evyn Bryant, William Bryant, and Peyton Taylor) and “The Three Amigas” (Cielo Castillo, Pearl Forbes, and Vida Mayberry). “Caldwell County Kitchenettes” (Madison Adair, Alexandra Bagley, and Abigail Silvis) competed in the Intermediate category. The senior food challenge team from Caldwell County, “The Killer Grillers” (Angela Galindo, Kaylea Plant, London Tutson and Nicole Zamora) placed third in their category. Food Challenge is a spin on the television show “Iron Chef.”

In the quiz bowls competition, Caldwell County reigned supreme. The Livestock senior team “Caldwell County Girls” (Grace Howe, Una Howe, Antonie Martinez, and Lillian Meier) won first at district and will advance to State. The Family Community Health senior team “BBQ Capital Quiz Team” (Kiersten Reed, Ivan Remley, Sepp Remley and Noah Schmidtberger) placed third and will also compete at state. In the intermediate division, the Caldwell County Horse Quiz Bowl team (Maggie Netardus, Kendall Nielsen, Lillian Sellers, and Lauren Meier) represented Caldwell County 4-H.

Michael Schuelke competed in the entomology contest as an individual.

The following qualifying seniors will be representing Caldwell County and District 10 at State 4-H Roundup in Summer 2022: Grace Howe, Una Howe, Antonie Martinez, and Lillian Meier in Livestock Quiz Bowl, Kiersten Reed, Ivan Remley, Sepp Remley, and Noah Schmidtberger in FCH Quiz Bowl. Sepp Remley with his educational presentation in the Open General category and Kiersten Reed in the Health and Wellness category.

We are thankful for all the hard work put in by our youth, parents and volunteers. If you’re interested in getting the youth in your life enrolled in 4-H or volunteering with the program, give our office a call: 512-398-3122.