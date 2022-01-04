Rodolfo (Rudy) Garcia Serrato Sr Share:







Rodolfo (Rudy) Garcia Serrato Sr., 91 was born February 5, 1930 in Lockhart, Texas. He was called to his eternal resting place December 27, 2021.

He served proudly in the Korean War with the US Army. He loved family time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, dancing with his beautiful Rosa, walking the streets of Lockhart with his stick, picking pecans and Dairy Queen burgers. Each one of us have beautiful memories to cherish forever. From all his lil sayings, made up words, his whistle, and putting on a show for us, he could also be a comedian. He spent countless hours playing outside with the grandchildren and eating a vanilla ice cream cone every night. He loved talking about the ole days. We are so grateful for a memorable last goodbye, until we meet again.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Rosalvina of 65 years and three children; Theresa Contreras, Rodolfo Serrato Jr. and wife Sandra, Ester Amesquita and husband Alberto; grandchildren Angela Cervantes and husband Ruben, Lisa Flores, Eddie Flores, Ryan Serrato and wife Kristy, Rudy Serrato, III and wife Laci, Alberto Amesquita; great grandchildren Jacob Cervantes and wife Joanna, Nathan, Anniston, Charles, Ellanie and William Serrato; sister in laws, Ramona Serrato and Theresa Ybarra; numerous nieces, nephews and our backyard family.

He is preceded in death by his parents David and Soledad Serrato; siblings Abraham Serrato( Refugia), Samuel Serrato, Estella Afanador (Pedro), Lucy Serrato, David Serrato Jr., Genaro S. Ybarra, Beatrice Soto (Ramon); son in law, Andrew Contreras; granddaughter, Tina Flores.

May he Rest In Peace with our Lord. He will truly be missed by his family. There will be a 10:00am visitation, 11:00am Chapel service Friday, January 7, 2022 at Del Leon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Pallbearer’s:

Ryan Serrato

Rudy Serrato, III

Alberto Amesquita

Steve Castillo

Christopher Davila