Maria Torres-Rueda

Mrs. Maria Torres-Ruedas, 73, beloved Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on December 28, 2021. She entered this world on March 22, 1948 in Utopia, Texas, born to Ernesto and Anita Torres.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Gloria Juarez.

Maria is survived by her beloved husband Jesse Ruedas; daughter Anna Torres; daughter Michelle Renteria and husband Adam Renteria; daughter Jessicca Ruedas; brother Ernesto Torres, Jr. and husband Zulema Torres; sister Diana Gonzalez; granddaughter Stephanie Sanchez; brother Alfred Torres, Sr. and wife Gundula Torres; sister Olga Moreno; sister Ester Bizzell and husband Benjamin Bizzell; 14 Grandchildren; 6 Great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be at 7 PM Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.