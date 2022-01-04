Theresa Arellano Share:







Theresa Arellano, 35, beloved Mother and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on December 28, 2021. She entered this world on April 8, 1986 in Austin, Texas, born to Albert and Raquel V. Arellano.

She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Raquel V. Arellano and paternal grandfather, Jose Arellano, aunt, Enedina Vaquera, and uncle, David Vaquera.

Theresa is survived by her daughter Leticia Marie Arellano; daughter Aubriana Perez; brother Andres Arellano; father Albert Arellano (Alejandra Rodriguez); maternal grandparents Ismael and Matilde Vaquera; aunt / god mother Oralia V. Lopez (Ruben Lopez, Sr.); aunt Amelia Sanchez (Cosme Sanchez); paternal grandmother Aurora Arellano; aunt Diana Rojas; aunt Lisa Arellano.

Visitation was from 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 12:00 noon, Friday December 31, 2021 also at DeLeon Funeral Home. Committal service was at 2:00 p.m. Friday December 31, 2021 at St. Mary’s Cemetery.