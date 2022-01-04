Lynn Allison (Schroeder) Rust Share:







LYNN A. (SCHROEDER) RUST

(1979-2021)

Lynn Allison (Schroeder) Rust, age 42, of New Braunfels, Texas peacefully passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 11, 1979, to Tim and Lisa (Gideon) Schroeder in Austin, Texas.

Baptized and confirmed at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lockhart, Lynn graduated from Lockhart (Texas) High School in 1997 and then from Texas A&M University, Class of 2001, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bioenvironmental Sciences. Except for her beautiful Cozumel beachfront marriage to her husband Mark W. Rust on April 26, 2008, her degree from A&M was her greatest personal lifetime achievement in that, “she never gave up” in earning that degree and was a proud Texas Aggie for the remainder of her life.

In addition to being employed in the oil and gas profession following graduation from A&M, Lynn loved arts and crafts as a hobby, painting, as inspired and taught to her by her Aunt Dorothy and becoming a professional floral designer. But her love of animals of all kinds including turkeys and lambs she showed through 4-H along with the many dogs she owned, raised, and showed throughout her years complimented her long-time active membership in the Basenji Rescue and Transport organization of Texas where she assisted in the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of many dogs of the Basenji breed.

In her last act of kindness and unselfishness which came natural to Lynn, she participated in the Texas Organ and Tissue Donor Program so that someone with failing eyesight might once again be able to see the beautiful things in this world that Lynn had seen through her own eyes.

She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, “Grandpa” Rudy H. Schroeder and “Granny” Ruby (von Quintus) Schroeder and her maternal grandfather, “Granddad” R. Glenn Gideon, in addition to two aunts, Dorothy (Schroeder) Schnautz and Jan Gideon.

Lynn is survived by her loving and caring husband, Mark W. Rust of New Braunfels; parents, Lisa (Gideon) Schroeder and Tim and Jenny (Scarsdale) Schroeder of Lockhart; her sister, Lana (Schroeder) Rocha and husband Bobby Rocha of Lockhart and two precious nephews whom she adored so very much, Nolan and Mason Rocha. She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, “Mema” Margie (Morris) Bozarth, also of Lockhart.

Lynn is also survived by her aunts and uncles/godparents; Bobby and Glenda (Gideon) Hicks, Rudy E., and Ann (McCain) Schroeder and Kenneth Schnautz. Nine 1st cousins also survive including Sherry (Schroeder) Hyland (John), Nicky (Schroeder) Duewall (Craig), Kyle Schroeder (Kami), Dawson Schnautz (Kim), Doug Schnautz (Sarah), Kevin Schnautz (Jayme), Krisy (Schnautz) Wilmon (Matt), Diana (Hicks) Reliford (Chris) and Ryan Hicks (Macy). Also surviving are her many “Scarsdale Family” cousins.

When Lynn and Mark became “one”, she gained additional loving family members who also survive including her parents-in-law, Allen and Shirley Rust of Brenham, Texas; her brothers-in-law James Rust (Christina) and Steven Rust and nieces; Michaela, Cheyanne, Riley, and Kaylee Rust.

Cremation has occurred.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Lynn Allison (Schroeder) Rust will be held on a future date.