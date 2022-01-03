Joe H. Garcia Share:







Joe H. Garcia was born in Maxwell, TX on October 21, 1937, to the late Leonardo and Enriqueta Hernandez Garcia. He passed away at the age of 84 on December 30, 2021, in Kyle.

Joe was a role model who many looked up to and was loved by the community. He was a Deacon at Oakview Baptist Church for 20 years before transferring his membership to Vision Church of Lockhart. Joe was a carpenter by trade and loved saltwater fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Julian Garcia.

A host of family members and friends are left to mourn the lost and to cherish the memories of Joe including; his wife of 64 years, Aurora O. Garcia; three sons, Leonard Garcia and his wife Linda, Richard Garcia and his wife Olga and Sammy Garcia and his husband Ray Dominguez; one daughter, Sally Lujan and her husband Jesus; eight grandchildren, Leslie Garcia, Bryan Garcia, Erik Garcia, Ulysses Lujan, Bianca Dunlap, Joe Richard Garcia III, Niko Saldana and Chris Saldana; 19 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He is also survived by 2 sisters Amelia Rizzuto, Petra Rodriguez and brother Mel Garcia.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday, January 2, from 5-8 PM. A funeral service began at 1 PM on Monday, January 3rd at Vision Church with burial following at the Lockhart City Cemetery.