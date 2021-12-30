Marcos Andres Flores Share:







Marcos Andres Flores, age 35, the ‘fun’ uncle who adored his family, passed from this life November 9, in Lockhart. He was quick witted, always had a smile on his face, and had something good to say about everyone.

‘Bud’, as he was known to family members and his many friends, was born in Kyle on July 3, 1986. He was the youngest of seven children born to Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ M. Flores and JoAnn D. Montoya Flores. While his siblings married and left home, or spent their days in school, he and his mother spent their days together. They became best pals, and she affectionately called him her best ‘Buddy’.

Bud was a former resident of Luling, where he worked in the Parks Department for the City of Luling. He also worked with his brothers, Rudy and Daniel, in contracting and construction.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Scarlett R. Flores, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his father, Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ M. Flores, of Uvalde; his mother, JoAnn D. Montoya Flores, of Luling; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was a good brother to his sisters, Christine Zarate (Ramon Zarate, Sr.) and Linda Flores, all of Luling, and Darlene Flores (Jason Powell) of Austin; and his brothers, Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ Flores, II (Carol Lamb), and Daniel Flores (Ashley), all of Luling, and Stephen Flores (Dahlia) of Round Rock; and a confidant to his nephews and nieces, Kathlyn Alex, Ramon Zarate (Melissa Joyce), Hailea Taylor (Jordan), Ashlea Avila, Sienna and Slade Flores and Dante Flores; and his great nephews and nieces, Penelope Palacios, and Tahlia, Amaiah, Octavius and Nova Taylor.