Rickey Leon Taylor passed away on Wednesday November 23, 2022, at his home in Dale, TX. Rickey was born in Bastrop, Tx on June 1, 1948, to Lester Leon and Luella Irene Taylor.

Rickey enjoyed ranching, hunting, fishing / farming. He served in the United States Army for 5 years.

Rickey married the love of his life Jeannette Bartsch on July 7, 1973; they had one daughter: Lisa Handley.

Rickey is preceded in death by his parents, in -laws Herbert and Valera Bartsch, brothers-in-law; Emmitt Alexander, Leon Grohman and Edward Gordon.

He is survived by his wife Jeannette Bartsch Taylor, his daughter Lisa Handley and husband John. Grandchildren Amber Fondren (Sundai Branch), Megan Fondren, Camryn Fondren, and Colten Handley all of Lockhart, TX. He has one brother Tommy Taylor (Becky) of Liberty Hill, TX, sister Janice Grohman of Rockne, TX. Sister-in laws Mary Alexander, Helen Neel, Kris Garcia (Victor), brother -in law; Herbert Bartsch (Shirley), James Bartsch, Ronald Bartsch) Charlotte) and Jerry Bartsch. He is also survived by three great grandsons: Halo Branch, Sundai Branch and Koda Branch and many nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Herbert Bartsch, Ronald Bartsch, John Handley, Alan Grohman, John Grohman and Mark Bradford.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday November 29, 2022, at McCurdy Funeral Home beginning at 5pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7pm. Funeral service will be held Wednesday November 30, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church in Rockne, TX at 10:30am burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.