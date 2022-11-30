Hurricane Jackson “Pig” Spencer Share:







February 5, 1956 – November 21, 2022

Hurricane Jackson “Pig” Spencer, 66, of Lockhart, Texas, was born on February 5, 1956, in Luling, Texas to Elmira Spruiell Spencer and Lenoy Spencer Jr. Hurricane was united in marriage to Johnnie Lee Barnett on November 25, 1978. He passed on Monday, November 21, 2022.

Hurricane graduated from Luling High School in 1975, where he was a track and football star. During his lifetime he worked as a brick mason, worked at Gary Job Core Center and retired from Dell Computers. Hurricane was a Sergeant in the Texas National Guard for 23 years.

Hurricane was a caring, generous and loving person and this was shown by helping his family and opening his and Johnnie’s home to forest care children. Hurricane loved sports. His favorite past time hobby was watching football. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys games and he also loved playing dice and dominoes.

In 2014, Hurricane received a heart transplant, which gave us an additional 8 years to enjoy his blessed life. He was a faithful member of Mason Lone Oak Baptist Church and later St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lockhart.

Hurricane was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James R.C Spriggs and Aubrey “Joe Boy” Louis Spencer; and sisters Ebbie Ann Thompson and Mary Ann Thompson.

Hurricane leaves to cherish is memory, his wife devoted for 44 years, Johnnie Lee; his brothers, George A. Spencer and Carter C. Spencer; stepbrother Elmarice “Bubba” Gant; two stepsisters, Bobbie Jean Williams and Ethel May “Tiny” Wright, and a host of nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Lockhart.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.