Janette Erwin Allen (Teacher, Mrs. Goss), passed away on November 17, 2022 in San Marcos, Texas. She is now Home, dancing and rejoicing.

Her smile, her laughter and giggles, her sassiness, her overall joy, exuberance, and love of life is already so greatly missed by those who knew her and loved her.



She was an inspiration and a confidant and a best friend to many, none so much as to her daughters, granddaughter, and nieces.

She loved to travel and go on adventures. She loved to dance. She made the most of every day and had the best time along the way. She was born on January 1, 1942 (the first New Year’s baby that year) in Corpus Christi, Texas; the second daughter born to Tignal George (T.G.) Allen and Elizabeth Erwin Allen.



Janette grew up in Kerrville, Texas, and grew up attending Camp Mystic located in Hunt, Texas, every Summer and was later a Camp Counselor. She was a proud “M Girl.”



Janette graduated Kerrville Tivy High School and went on to attend The University of Texas in Austin, Texas, a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She graduated UT with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, after which she went to New York City, New York and worked as a Fashion Artist for marketing promotions; drawing the models showcasing fashion, in the New York Times and the New York Herald Tribune for both Gimbles and Scarborough.



She first officially taught Art in Germany, at the US Army School in Obeerammergau; and then continued to do so upon returning to the U.S., teaching at San Perlita and San Benito High Schools in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas before locating to Austin, Texas, were she taught Art for the Austin Independent School District for 35 years until her retirement in June 1999.



After retirement from AISD, she volunteered her time at several museums and art galleries in Gruene, Texas and New Braunfels, Texas and was a Member of the First Protestant Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

She loved to travel, taking over 15 cruises, visiting Alaska, the Bahamas, and Mexcio, Seattle, Boston, California, Florida, Key West, Arizona, and Colorado, to name a few. She liked playing Roulette and Las Vegas, Nevada was her favorite place to place those bets. She loved the Bellagio and its wonderful seasonal display and the Chihuly’s glass art blossoms, and she celebrated several of her birthdays in Vegas, ringing in the New Year there with her family.



She is survived by her daughters, Samantha O’Connor of Georgetown, Texas and Wanona Lea Goss of Port Aransas, Texas, her granddaughters, Tabytha Rodriguez, Sara Hastings, and Laura Hastings; her grandsons, William Hastings and Alexander Hastings; her husband, Walter Hastings; her sister Harriette Harvey (Charles Harvey), her nieces, Julie Newkirk (Jon Newkirk) and Jennifer DeLaney; her nephew John M. Agee; her cousin Bonnie Erwin; her great-niece, Robin Erwin, and her great-aunt, Sally Erwin.



Funeral services have been arranged by Eeds Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas and will be held at Garden of Memories in Kerrville, Texas on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 11:00am, officiated by Rev. J. Michael Wheeler. Pallbearers: Kevin Cain, John M. Agee, Bob Baker and Steven Goss. Immediately following funeral services, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life at the Inn of the Hills in Kerrville, Texas, where all are encouraged to share in stories of love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to charities benefiting art, art education, the performing arts, libraries, and museums.