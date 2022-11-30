Palma Armstrong Fehr Share:







Palma Armstrong Fehr passed away and joined her Eternal Father on Sunday, November 27th, 2022. Palma was born on August 17th, 1954 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Palma was a loving wife, mother, and daughter. She was the type of person who always wanted everyone to feel cozy, warm, and well fed. She was a lover of animals and held the deepest sentimental value for the ranch in Lockhart. She would spend hours driving around (with a cherry coke) just watching the cows, the sunset, and listening to music. Palma had a very creative side, she loved arts and crafts and would spend hours on decorative projects. Everyone always loved the pretty baskets, arrangements, wrapping, and other fine touches she would put on things. She would ultimately turn this passion into her personal businesses, Home Sweet

Home and the Hallmark Shop on the square. Like her shops, her home was always sparkling, welcoming, and a place people wanted to be. You could feel a sense of comfort, love, and warmth in her home and people always wanted to stay. She was also an excellent cook; the house would always smell of something wonderful and plenty of it. These values and her fine taste carry on in us and are evident in our homes.

She idolized her father and would often refer to him as her very best friend – when he left this earth a large part of her went with him. She was truly heartbroken and often felt lost without him. Palma was married to her high school sweetheart (Kent) for 31 year until he passed in April of 2022 (earlier this year). She spent many of her remaining days missing him and looking forward to seeing him again in the hereafter. We know that Palma is at peace, seeing and experiencing all the beauty her heart desires, and living her fullest and best life with her Father and loved ones in heaven. She will forever be missed and live on in our hearts and minds.

Palma was preceded in death by her husband, Kent Adams Fehr; her mother and father, Robert Cleveland and Fay Goodman Armstrong; her sister, Doris Lynn Armstrong; and her nephew, Robert Ryan Armstrong. Survivors include her twin sister Pamela Armstrong Fritsch and husband J.R. “Bob”;and sister Linda Swayze and husband David. She is also survived by her 3 children and 4 grandchildren, daughter Tamara A. Patrick, husband John and children Gage, Aiden, and Austin; son Brandon Armstrong Wilson, wife Elizabeth, and their child Haley; and son Robert Blake Fehr.

The pallbearers will be Brandon Armstrong Wilson, Robert Blake Fehr, Gage Patrick, Austin Patrick, Aiden Patrick, and J.R. “Bob” Fritsch. The honorary pallbearers are John “BJ” Patrick, Darrell Goodman, Don Mayo, and Bruce Collier.

A funeral will held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Eeds Funeral Home in Lockhart with a burial to follow at the Lockhart Cemetery.