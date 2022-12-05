Charles Vincent Red Share:







We are celebrating the life and legacy of our husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, coach, principal and faithful Christian friend, Charles Vincent Red. Born Charles Vincent Ciaccio, he was adopted by his stepfather when his mother remarried. He was a man of faithful integrity, unequaled devotion to his family, passion for his work (especially his students – you are his legacy, and don’t you forget it), his sports – especially his beloved Boston Redsox, University of Texas Longhorns, the Spurs, and whatever sports teams for which his grandchildren played… but most of all, for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Charlie was born January 5, 1939, in Galveston Texas. He spent his early years with his parents and younger siblings between Galveston, New York City, and Houston and moved to Willis, Texas in the 3rd grade. It was there at Willis High School where he excelled athletically and academically. In his freshman year, he was invited by a friend to attend the First Baptist Church of Willis, where he began to have a full understanding of his need for a Savior. As his senior year rolled around, the family would need to move, but Charlie, an avid athlete, was looking to attend college on an athletic scholarship, and sought to stay in Willis for eligibility. For athletic eligibility, he was adopted by his stepfather, Andrew Aloyce Red, and he was known from that point as Charlie Red. He had become very close with Pastor William Gray over those years and was invited to live with him for his senior year. There at Brother Gray’s house, he made his decision to “come to the Lord.” He was a man of amazing faith whose relationship with Jesus Christ grew throughout the years and defined him in all of his roles.

When he graduated from high school, he joined the US Army and reported to basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. He was assigned to the visitor’s center and escorted dignitaries around the base, where one of his favorites was Bing Crosby and his wife, Kathryn. When he left active duty, he continued in the reserves but began to pursue his athletic dreams, playing football, basketball, and baseball at Schreiner University, Wharton Junior College and Alvin Junior College. Injury ultimately sent him to focus on his education and he was accepted into his beloved alma mater, the University of Texas in Austin. There, in Camp Counseling 212, he met the love of his life, Carole Sue Crowell, whom he immediately and lovingly renamed Suzy. They married on January 26, 1963. His grades improved immensely with marriage, and upon graduation, they moved to Amarillo to begin their education careers. Charlie started work at the Amarillo Community Center, where he ultimately became the director. He completed his master’s degree at West Texas State University in Canyon, Texas. Charlie and Suzy welcomed Terri Lynne in 1966 and Charles Vincent “Chuck” Red, Jr. in 1968. To provide for his growing family, he started officiating sports two years after moving to Amarillo. Charlie estimated that over his 30 years of officiating, he called over 2700 basketball games, 900 football games, and countless baseball games. Even in young fatherhood and building his career, he stayed very active in sports, playing softball for church and community leagues. Charlie hit a lot of homers. On the eve of their move to San Antonio, he found himself playing all night long to come out of the loser’s bracket, victorious, to win a church league softball tournament championship as Suzy cheered and the kids slept in the station wagon. He taught 5th grade for 3 years at Montgomery Elementary in San Antonio, Texas, while completing his middle management certification at Southwest Texas State University.

That degree paved the way for he and Suzy to move to Lockhart ISD, where he began a 28- year career in administration, starting at Lockhart Intermediate, moving to Lockhart Junior High School, and then completing his years of service as principal of Lockhart High School with the Lockhart Lion class of 2005. At his retirement celebration, he was quoted as saying he and Suzy just fell in love with Lockhart and stayed. He is remembered for his brilliant ability to do mental math and impart the skill to the children he coached in Number Sense. Many of his Number Sense students earned National Merit Scholarships. Through the years, Charlie Red proved his affection for his students did not stop at the schoolhouse door, and Terri and Chuck know well that they share his legacy with the thousands of students who passed through the doors of his schools. He affectionately called them all “his kids”. He considered each of his devoted staff his family as well.

Charlie was active in the community in Lockhart including membership in Kiwanis Club. He served as a deacon at First Lockhart Baptist Church for over 30 years. He taught Sunday School alongside Suzy, leading youth groups, driving the bus to camp, and counseling kids to know and follow Jesus. They also sang in the choir together. The rabid sports fan that he was, Opa took special joy in following the athletic endeavors of his grandchildren as they grew and competed.

Charlie retired in 2005, and he and Suzy and all their white fluffy Eskimo dogs took to the roads in their RV, singing and reading all the way. They lived out their theme: “Reading takes you everywhere.” Charlie helped Suzy build their Kids’ Wings education business online and through live workshops across the country. He joyfully worked the table and regaled the attendees with “Suzy” stories. He was so very proud of her. Adventures abounded as they turned to the mountains, spending each summer hiking, romping, singing, playing games and making sweet friends throughout the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

After fighting a long illness, it seemed he was on the verge of winning the race, when the Lord called him home on November 30, 2022 at the age of 83. So, ultimately, he DID win, fixing his eyes on Jesus, the author and perfector of his faith. He ran the race. He has come into the presence of his Savior and Lord, hearing the words “Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.” Charlie can say, as the apostle Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7, “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.”

Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Suzy, his children, Terri (Paul) McGee and Chuck (Lisa) Red, grandchildren Molly (EJ) Roe, Katie (Zac) Pebley, Trevor (Lauren) McGee, Trenton (Emily) McGee, Rosie Red, Charlie Red III, Reagan Red, and Jacob Red, and great grandchildren, Eli Pebley, Emily Joy Roe, Violet Pebley, David Roe, Josephine McGee, Daisy McGee and Maren McGee. He is also survived by his sister Seareatha (Edward) Taylor and Johnny Ray (Jackie) Red and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Red, his father Salvatore Ciaccio, his stepfather Andrew Aloyce Red, Sr., and his brother, Andrew Aloyce Red, Jr.

The family wishes to extend special appreciation and blessing to Charlie and Suzy’s special angels. In Florida, to Leslie James RN, who has ministered such knowledgeable and gracious, kind care, making Charlie’s last months softer, sweeter and more comfortable. And in Lockhart, to Layna Campbell, brought by the Father to be so much more to them.

A Memorial Celebration of Charlie Red’s life will be held at First Lockhart Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 27 at 2:00 PM.

The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to First Lockhart Baptist Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice.