Mr. Pedro “Pete” Lucio Jr., 51, was born in Lockhart, Texas on July 23, 1971, to Pedro Lucio Sr. and Sylvia Villanueva. He passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Pete attended school in Lockhart. Pete also attended Gary Job Corps in San Marcos, Texas where he gained training and certification as an electrician. This began his love of working with his hands to make and fix things. He also worked as a mechanic, and in construction / renovation of homes. Pete learned how to fix almost anything, and he was truly a jack-of-all-trades. This started when Pete was a young child, and he would take things apart to figure out how they work. Many family members have said how they’ll miss Pete’s helpful attitude and his vast knowledge of how to fix things.

Pete is survived by his sons, Alex “Pablo” Mercado, Pedro “Petey” Lucio III, and Joe Louis Lucio; siblings David Lucio (Mary Lou), Andrew Perez (Mary), Anna Serna, Cecelia Casillas (Michael), and his brothers, Michael Perez and Jesse Perez. Pete has nine grandchildren, Monea, Jordan, Alyssa, Angel, Joe Jr, Natalie, Liliana, Aleigha, and Jamari. Pete will be missed by many, especially his close family, his mom, Sylvia Gonzales, and stepdad, Alfredo Gonzales who were his caretakers until his last day.

Pete was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ismael Villanueva (1993) and Oralia Villanueva (2021).

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart. Mass will be Wednesday, December 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church in Lockhart, located at 205 West Pecan Street. A reception will follow the mass at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Pallbearers include David Lucio Sr., Andrew Perez, Michael Perez Sr., Michael Casillas, Joe Louis Lucio, Pablo “Alex” Mercado, and James Serna.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.