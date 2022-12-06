Edna Loucille Franks Rayford Share:







Edna Loucille Franks Rayford was called to rest on December 2, 2022. She is the second child born to W. C. Franks and Ruby Nell Franks. Edna was preceded in death by her parents, sister Beatrice Bell, and brothers W.C. Franks Jr. and Charlie Lee Franks. She has two surviving Sisters, Dexter Roland and Leona Franks and one brother Marcus Micheal Franks.

Edna birthed Daughter Harve Franks and adopted three children, Anthony, Quinn, and Roberta Franks. She is the cherished Grandmother of Camille Doggett (Luke), and Ahmed, Siraj, Khadian Islam and 6 Great Grandchildren, Jaidyn, Calliea, Cael, Sage, Calliese, and Caielle Edna Slussler. She was the owner of St. John’s first grocery store Franks’ Store and was employed at I.B.M were she retired after 22 years. Edna is a long standing pillar in the Freedom Colony of St. John and faithful member at St John Regular Missionary Baptist Church. Edna is President of the founding board for the Joe Roland Community Center, St. John Food Pantry, and St. John School Museum. Visitation for Edna will be Saturday, December 10, 2022 11am-2pm at All Faith’s Funeral Home I35 N Austin. Her Celebration of Life will be at St John Regular in Dale on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 1pm.