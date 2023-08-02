Richard “Peanut” Reyes Jr. Share:







Surrounded by family, our cherished son, beloved brother, nephew, loving uncle, cousin and friend Richard Reyes Jr. was called to eternal peace by our Heavenly Father on July 26, 2023. Richard was born on August 30, 1980 at the Lockhart Hospital to Richard Reyes Sr. and Irma Rangel

Richard was known to many as “Peanut”. Besides driving his family and friends crazy, he loved driving his white Lincoln, taking trips with friends and spoiling his nieces. He will always be remembered for his disarming smile and his keen sense of fashion, the collection of his Jordan footwear and unique and uplifting sense of humor. It was with that same sense of humor he was able to overcome struggles in his life and did not let the past define him. His famous, “Hello World”, as he is known for, will forever remain in our hearts. Richard also enjoyed playing his Nintendo. His favorite sports teams were the Houston Texans, Houston Rockets and the Houston Astros.

Richard is preceded in death by his father Richard Reyes Sr., his paternal grandparents Gabriel and Ruth Reyes and his maternal grandparents Martin and Rosa Rangel. He is survived by his mother Irma Rangel. His siblings: Becky Reyes and Melanie (Gilbert) Ruiz. His nieces and nephews: Ashley, Makayla, Madilyn, Santiago and Abraham. His Great-nieces: Aaliyah, Amira and Amelia. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

The family wishes to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. They would also like to thank Felicitas, Yvonne, Mary, Danny, Lori and the nurses from Austin Hospice Care.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 12, 2023 at the Lockhart Connection Center at 10am.

As Richard would say, “Chill and Be Still”