James Fredrick Crowley 91, beloved Friend, Brother, Father, Grandfather and Great-grandfather was called to his eternal resting place on November 26, 2022. Jim was born on July 3, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Florence Crowley, his son David Bartlett Crowley and his brother Walter Edward Crowley and his wife Margie. Jim is survived by his loving friends and caretakers Chuck and Bernadette (Boo) Cutshall and Dennis Biedenharn of Dale, Texas, his brother Junior Ray Crowley and his wife Doris, his sons James F. Crowley, Jr. and Gerald Duane Crowley, his stepdaughter Jeanne Merritt, his granddaughter Rebecca Crowley Young and her husband Jeremy and his two great-granddaughters Guinevere and Mirabelle, all of Columbia, Missouri.

Jim moved to Columbia, Missouri when he was 3 years old. He joined the United States Army on 1-11-1949 and spent 5 years, 1 month and 7 days in service. He was a trained medic and was in the Korean War. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1954 he lived in Dallas.

When his grandmother became ill, he moved back to Missouri and then in 1965 he moved to New Mexico with his aunt and grandmother where he was a Special Deputy Sheriff. In 1968 he came to Texas to visit and ended up staying for the remainder of his life. In 1975 Jim joined the McMahan Volunteer Fire Department, he was one of the founding members. He loved being a member of the Fire Department, even after he could no longer fight fires, he attended all the meetings and even training at times. He was named the official coffee maker. The Fire Department is where he met the Cutshall’s and Dennis, they were his loving friends and when he could no longer care for himself, they stepped in and were there for him until his death. Jim was a lifetime member of the McMahan VFD, the VFW and the American Legion.

Jim worked as a painter for 37 years, 20 years for Danny Buckner and then he worked for himself until 2007 when he finally hung up the brush.

Jim was a very plain person he requested donations be made to the McMahan Volunteer Fire Department (291 Whizzerville Rd., Dale, Texas 78616) in lieu of flowers.

Visitation will be at the McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. Services will be at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday December 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. with graveside service and burial following at the Bateman Cemetery, Bateman, Texas.