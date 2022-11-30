Antonio Ybarra Mendez Share:







Antonio Ybarra Mendez, 77, of Lockhart Texas, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, peacefully at Hospice Austin’s Christopher House surrounded by family.

Antonio was born on April 4, 1945, to Juan Mendez Sr. and Juanita Ybarra Mendez in Luling, Texas.

In 1964 he met and married Julia Soliz in Gonzales, Texas. Antonio and Julia went on to have four children, son, George (Donda) and daughters, Sandy Deck (Terry), Amanda Leija (Michael) and Julia Ann Castillo.

Antonio was a hard-working family man. He worked as a butcher, restaurant owner, truck driver, and he was most proud of the time he worked in the oil field as a tool pusher. His oil field family nicknamed him “Chopper”.

Antonio is survived by his wife, Julia of 58 years. Their four children, brother John (Rosemary), sisters Gloria, Mary (Keno), Juana (Sunny). Grandchildren (Alexis and Crystal Mendez, Michael and Frank Yanez, Jerry Frausto, Jr., Brianna Bowen, Zach, Nicholas and Isaac Leija, Jordan Mendez, Gabriela Rodriguez, and Mario Castillo Jr.) and 16 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers: Jerry Frausto Jr, Zach, Nicholas and Isaac Leija, Frank and Michael Yanez, Jordan Mendez and Mario Castillo Jr. Honorary pallbearer: George Mendez.

A visitation will take place at McCurdy Funeral Home on Sunday November 27, 2022, beginning at 5pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will follow the next day Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Mary of The Visitation Catholic Church at 10AM, burial to follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, TX.