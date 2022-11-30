Proceso Lopez Jr. Share:







April 5, 1970 – November 15, 2022

A laughter already missed.

Our beloved Proceso Lopez Jr., 52, passed on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born to Proceso Lopez Sr. and Ernestina Gonzales Aries on April 5, 1970, in Luvianos, Mexico.

He married Delia Lopez in 2015, and they lived in Niederwald, Texas. Together they shared a beautiful life and created countless memories filled with love and joy. He adored his wife and would make sure everyone knew she was his everything, his “Chula.”

Proceso worked as a successful professional home building contractor and was passionate about helping people build their dream home. He was knowledgeable in all things home and built many friendships with his experience and generosity.

His favorite thing to do was to enjoy a good meal while being surrounded by friends and family alike. “Vamos a comer!” was a line he was known for by all those who loved him. His kindness, laughter, and eagerness for all those around him to be happy created countless memories and stories to be told for years to come.

He had a life filled with adventures, such as being a drummer for the Rayitos Tropical Band, traveling the world, and opening his own successful businesses. Proceso always had a knack for making life work for him, something envied by many. We miss him dearly already.

We will gather on Tuesday, November 22 at Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart for a viewing from 4 to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. A service will be held Wednesday, November 23 at the same location, starting at 2 p.m., followed by a procession taking our beloved Proceso to his final resting place at the San Pablo Cemetery in Lockhart.

Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.