Margie Cole Petty, 85, was born on June 8, 1936, to Everett and Thelma McGee Cole at their home in McMahan, TX. Margie’s greatest loves were the Lord, her darling, Nolan, and her family. She was a faithful member of Luling Primitive Baptist Church. Margie loved cooking for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She held a great interest for family history and devoted much of her time maintaining the Pettytown Heritage website.

As a little girl, Margie was taught to play the guitar but would much rather play piano. She learned to play mostly gospel songs, and at ten years old her Daddy asked her to accompany him at the Friday night singings. They would sing in churches, community buildings, club houses, and even country school auditoriums in Dale and Lytton Springs. When she was 16, she outgrew the singing—mostly because she would rather spend time with Nolan at the picture show.

In her own words, Margie had her eyes on Nolan Petty Jr. since the fifth grade. Although Nolan would say he picked her out, she felt that she did just as much of the picking. Her mother called it “puppy love”—but it would turn out to be a love story unlike any other. They were married at her parents’ home on June 12, 1954, in McMahan, Texas, and they would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary when Nolan passed in 2017.

Margie and Nolan lived in Lockhart and McMahan before settling on Dunnyland Road in Red Rock. They raised three children together, with Margie tending to the home and children and was a 4-H leader where she helped with sewing, cooking and she also helped in the Elm Grove and McMahan communities, while supporting Nolan as he worked at Kreuz Market and Farm Bureau Insurance. As the children got older, Margie opened a beauty shop in McMahan and then later it was moved to her home.

As a grandmother and great grandmother, Margie was known for her cooking. She could make any meal, whether it consisted of hearty meats and vegetables, or only a few items leftover from Pop’s Garden, into a fine supper that left everyone full,and spent many evenings playing scrabble.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Cole Boutwell, and husband, Nolan Petty Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Riley Wayne Cole; three children, Rebecca Smith (JB) of Bay City, TX; Jimmy Petty of Red Rock, TX and Rachel Voigt of Rockne, TX; Three double cousins: Juanita, Loretta, and Louise; seven grandchildren, Joanna Franks, Julia Boehme (Jeremiah), Nolan Petty III (Morgan), Sarah Schuelke (Drew), Justin Voigt (Sarah), Richard Voigt, and Madalyn Voigt; ten great-grandchildren, Savannah Franks, Elijah Boehme and Levi Boehme, Archer and Brody Schuelke, Cooper, Brayden and Lucas Voigt, Abel Draper and Emmett Voigt.

A visitation was held on Friday December 31, 2021, from 10am to 12pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. A graveside service followed at 1pm at Pettytown Cemetery in Red Rock, Tx 78662.