October 18, 1954 ~ August 5, 2021

Steven Dennis Nickel, lifelong resident of Uhland, passed away on August 5, 2021, at the age of 66. He was born on October 18, 1954, in San Marcos, Texas to Albert and Hedwig (Lehman) Nickel.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sisters, Gerry Johns and Evelyn Foree, his niece Nicole Foree, nephew Blake Foree and wife Nikki, great-nephew Layton Foree and great-niece Parker Foree.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 11th, 6:00-8:00PM and Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 12th, 10:00AM, both at Pennington Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Uhland, Texas.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche, San Marcos, Texas 78666.

512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com