Amanda Marie Brown was born on July 7, 1934, to Minnie Sneed and A.B. Shannon in Travis County, Texas. Amanda was a hardworking and loving mother to 13 children along with six bonus children. She enjoyed spending time with family; she loved to play bingo and taking trips to the casinos, which brought her great joy. One of the extraordinary talents she shared with friends and family was her love for cooking. Her favorite recipe was making her famous cornbread dressing during the holidays. She is preceded in death by both her parents, four sisters, and six brothers. She is also preceded in death by her husband Harlon Brown Sr. and her three sons Harlon Jr., Vernon, and M.C. and bonus children, Janie Rae and Brenda Joyce. She was also preceded in death by her sister/first cousin Zelma Brawley. Amanda shared her exceptional culinary skills while employed with Gary Job Corps, Cartwheel Lodge nursing home, and a few local restaurants. She received Christ at an early age and completed her spiritual journey at St. Marks UMC in Lockhart, Texas. Left to cherish her memories are her children: Daughters, Mary, Linda (Jasper), & Sharon. Sons: James Earl, Charles (Linda), Jimmy, Larry, Alton, Alvin, & Darvin (Sylvia), Bonus Children: Rathers, Billie Joyce (Abner), Mack Allen, & Andrea, Sisters: Billie Nixon and Johnnie Ruth Branch. Also sharing the beautiful memories are her 29 grandchildren, 40 Great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We also would like to acknowledge her sister/first cousin, Janice Mae Williams. We will miss her dearly, but the sound of her laughter will carry on in our hearts forever. A visitation and viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX, on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. The funeral service will start at 1:00 PM after the viewing. Interment will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery. For more information, visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com. (512) 398-2300.