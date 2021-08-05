IN PHOTOS: St. Mary of the Visitation 45th Annual Jamaica Homecoming Share:







Photos by Cassie Arredondo

What do you do when COVID-19 forces you to cancel the 2020 Jamaica Festival? Why not crown two queens? That’s what happened last weekend at the St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church’s 2021 edition of the summer festival that reaches far beyond its parishioners, drawing in out-of-towners to enjoy a carnival atmosphere and two free nights of live music. Together, the crowned Jamaica 2020 Queen, Gabby Parra, and 2021 Queen, Catherine Valdez, raised $29,020.00 in raffle ticket sales.