Mrs. Christine Moya Martinez, 57, beloved Wife, Mother, and Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on July 23, 2021. She entered this world on April 12, 1964 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Richard G. and Socorro R. Moya. Christine was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Richard M. Moya. She graduated from Lockhart High School in 1982. After high school, she graduated from Court Reporting School. She worked at The Texas Attorney General Office for 30 years as an Office Manager along side many well known Texas attorneys. She is survived by her husband Bonifacio D. Martinez Jr.; daughter Camryn E. Martinez; son Bonifacio A. Martinez; son Stephan A. Martinez; sister Milene Moya Mireles and husband Jimmy Mireles. Niece Jordan A. Rivera and husband Gregory Rivera; Garrett A. Mireles; Richard A.M. Moya; sister-in-law Estelle V. Moya. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with funeral mass following at 11:00 a.m. The Martinez family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to all the nurses, doctors, and staff of the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in particular the I.C.U. doctors and nurses for their loving care.