Veda Louise Harrison Share:







Veda Louise Harrison, 88, of Burnet, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 in a Burnet care center. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Cherokee Cemetery, San Saba County, under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde.

Veda was born May 11, 1933 in Llano to June and Pearl (Eaton) Grider. She graduated from Llano High School. She worked for Lockhart County, retiring as County Clerk. Veda was a member of the Primitive Baptist Church in Lockhart.

She is survived by her daughter Ganita Shelnutt and husband Dewayne of Kingsland; stepdaughters, Renea Harrison, Dedee Sawyer and Cindy Harrison; three grandchildren, Les Shelnutt of Irving, Tonya Baker of Kingsbury and Charis Mallory of Sugarland; five great grandchildren, Tyler Shelnutt, Cayden Baker, Quinten Baker, Lori Mallory and Bryan Mallory; step grandchildren, James Speed and Hanna Sawyer.

Veda was preceded in death by her first husband Bryan Halliburton; second husband Leonard Harrison and daughter Karen Pogue.

Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com