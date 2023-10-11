Byron “Smitty” Carr Smith Sr. Share:







January 21, 1953-September 7, 2023Byron Carr Smith Sr, age 70 of Luling, TX; ran away to heaven on September 7th, 2023. He is preceded in death by his parents Billie Frederick, Douglas Smith Sr, and brother Douglas Smith Jr, and a grandson Douglas William Smith and many more loved ones.

Know to all by “Smitty” is survived by his daughter Kim Herrera; husband Jason Herrera, son Byron Smith Jr; wife Julie Smith; and son Richard Smith; wife Kelly Blacklock, and a Step daughter Jessica Mcguire, and many grandkids and great grandkids, and a multitude of family and friends; who held a special place in his heart.

We will be celebrating his life on October 28th, 2023 at 10:00 am at Prairie Lea United Methodist Church at 6825 Hwy 80 Prairie Lea, Texas.