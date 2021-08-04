Lucia Silva Malaer Share:







Lucia Silva Malaer of Lockhart, TX, passed away at the age of 81 on Sunday August 1, 2021, in San Antonio, TX, surrounded by her family.

Lucia was born in Lockhart, TX to Antonio and Francisca Silva on August 21, 1939.

Lucia is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband William C. Munoz, and her second husband James D. Malaer; son, Ronald R. Munoz, stepmother Louisa Balandran Silva; Sister Audelia Villegas.

She leaves behind her sons; Richard L. Munoz, Randal B. Munoz (Sylvia), James D. Malaer (Rosie); sisters Angie Facundo, Lupe Rangel, brother Robert Silva, and Daughter-in-law Florinda Munoz. Grandchildren: Ray Munoz, Cynthia Munoz, James, and Zeke Malaer and several nieces and nephews.

Lucia was a loving mother and grandmother. She was very family Oriented. She will be dearly missed by all her knew her.

A visitation will take place on Thursday August 5, 2021, beginning at 5:00 pm at McCurdy Funeral home with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM.

A funeral service will take place the following day Friday August 6, 2021, at 10:00 AM also at McCurdy Funeral home with burial to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.